Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

