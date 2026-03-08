Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,956 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,383,000 after buying an additional 1,470,388 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

