Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 129,157 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.