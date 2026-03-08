Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBIL. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,278,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,967,000 after acquiring an additional 309,999 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 719,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,768,000.

Shares of VBIL stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1985 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

