Mizuho Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 215,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,021,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $250.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average of $249.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

