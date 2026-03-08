Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) vs. RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Financial Survey

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RPM International and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPM International 8.79% 22.49% 8.75% Minerals Technologies -0.89% 10.22% 5.03%

Dividends

RPM International pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. RPM International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out -94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPM International has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years and Minerals Technologies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPM International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPM International 1 4 11 0 2.63 Minerals Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for RPM International and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RPM International currently has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Minerals Technologies has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than RPM International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RPM International and Minerals Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPM International $7.37 billion 1.77 $688.69 million $5.19 19.66 Minerals Technologies $2.07 billion 1.01 -$18.40 million ($0.51) -132.12

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than Minerals Technologies. Minerals Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of RPM International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RPM International has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPM International beats Minerals Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, coatings, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers solutions for the paint contractors and DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulks, adhesives, insulating foams, and patches, as well as spackling, glazing, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications. This segment produces limestone and dolomitic limestone used in construction, automotive, and consumer markets for packaging applications. The Engineered Solutions segment provides high-temperature technology products consisting of custom-blended mineral and non-mineral products for casting auto parts, farm and construction equipment, oil and gas production equipment, power generation turbine castings, and rail car components; and environmental and infrastructure products comprising geosynthetic clay lining systems, vapor intrusion mitigation products, sub surface waterproofing systems, green roofs, wastewater remediation, drinking water purification technologies, and drilling products. In addition, this segment provides chromite products; gunnable monolithic refractory products and application systems; monolithic refractory materials and pre-cast refractory shapes; refractory shapes and linings; carbon composite and pyrolitic graphite; and filtration and well testing services. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

