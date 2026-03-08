MEVOU’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 11th (NASDAQ:MEVOU)

MEVOU’s (NASDAQ:MEVOU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 11th. MEVOU had issued 27,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During MEVOU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MEVOU to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get MEVOU alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEVOU

MEVOU Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEVOU opened at $10.03 on Friday. MEVOU has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEVOU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEVOU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.