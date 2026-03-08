MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 9.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after buying an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $698,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4%

MELI opened at $1,787.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,024.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,140.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,654.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,785.33.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

