Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,588 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,232,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,717,000 after buying an additional 830,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after buying an additional 733,860 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $123.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

