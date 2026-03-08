Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. TSMC Speeds Southern Taiwan Mega Fab

TSMC is accelerating construction of a large “mega fab” in southern Taiwan to add AI-focused capacity, signaling management expects sustained demand for advanced nodes and positioning TSM for long‑term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Broadcom Locks Key AI Chip Supply Through 2028

Broadcom locked in HBM and foundry capacity through 2028, implying multi‑year wafer/bookings for TSMC (a committed customer is more revenue visibility and less near‑term booking risk). This strengthens the narrative of sticky AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity

Nvidia has stopped production of China‑destined H200 chips and reallocated TSMC capacity toward its next‑generation Vera Rubin hardware. That move keeps demand at TSMC but shifts which products/markets drive near‑term volumes — leaving some short‑term uncertainty about node mix and customer concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. 7 Preeminent Billionaire Money Managers Dumped Shares of Meta

Institutional flows: coverage of billionaire managers trimming positions in names like Meta and rotating into other AI plays is broader market color on AI positioning, not TSMC‑specific, but it can affect sector momentum and share‑price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market wrap: recent coverage noting TSMC outperformed peers in the latest session and remains valued on strong margins and ROE — a reminder that fundamentals are solid even as near‑term headlines drive volatility. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $338.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.05 and a 200-day moving average of $302.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.