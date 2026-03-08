Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wealth Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total transaction of $6,147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. The trade was a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

