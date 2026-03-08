Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

