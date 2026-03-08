McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Earnings Release Date and Conferences

Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Zacks Trending Stock Summary

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines. Insider Sale Filing

Shares of MCK stock opened at $918.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $882.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.72. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $633.53 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

