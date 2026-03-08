McKesson Corporation $MCK is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 10th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Earnings Release Date and Conferences

Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Zacks Trending Stock Summary

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines. Insider Sale Filing

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $918.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $633.53 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $882.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on McKesson in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

