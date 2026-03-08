Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of MAXN opened at $2.27 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.99% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, traded on NASDAQ as MAXN, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency solar panels. Utilizing its proprietary interdigitated back contact (IBC) cell architecture, Maxeon delivers advanced photovoltaic modules that offer superior performance, reliability, and durability to residential, commercial, and utility-scale customers. The company’s product portfolio includes a range of solar panels optimized for various installation scenarios and climates, underpinned by its commitment to quality and long-term warranty coverage.

Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon operates manufacturing facilities in Malaysia, Mexico, and France, and maintains a broad footprint across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

