Matthew 25 Management Corp Purchases 1,750 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 0.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,272,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,977,000 after buying an additional 76,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,919,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $430.37 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.42 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

