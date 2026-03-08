Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $153,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $251.89 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

