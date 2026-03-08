Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,273 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 8.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 2.76% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 560,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 692,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period.

BATS:FYLD opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $38.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4296 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

