Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 195,367 Shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF $HARD

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) by 1,279.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the quarter. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 4.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,788.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 2.3%

HARD stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

About Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods. HARD was launched on Mar 27, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

