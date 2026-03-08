Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.29 Million in GDS Holdings $GDS

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. GDS comprises 1.3% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in GDS by 77.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,845,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Up 7.2%

GDS stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. GDS Holdings has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Positive Sentiment: Price and volume signal — The shares are up today on above-average volume, which can reflect renewed investor interest or short-term buying momentum. Keep an eye on whether this volume is sustained or tied to specific, legitimate company news.

Littlejohn & Co. announced an investment/partnership with a private power‑infrastructure consulting firm called GDS Associates; this is NOT GDS Holdings (the NASDAQ:GDS data‑center operator). The coverage could create headline confusion and incidental trading in the ticker, but it does not indicate any corporate action by GDS Holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Indian news outlets published guides about India Post “GDS” (Gramin Dak Sevak) exam results and merit lists. These items concern a government hiring process and are unrelated to GDS Holdings’ operations or financials; they may nevertheless cause ticker‑name confusion for retail traders. India Post GDS Result 2026

Multiple Indian news outlets published guides about India Post “GDS” (Gramin Dak Sevak) exam results and merit lists. These items concern a government hiring process and are unrelated to GDS Holdings’ operations or financials; they may nevertheless cause ticker‑name confusion for retail traders. Negative Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears inconsistent/erroneous in the feed (reported as a “significant increase” yet showing zero shares and a 0.0 days ratio). This looks like a data glitch rather than a meaningful change in short positioning; however, such reporting errors can spur volatility or misinterpretation by traders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting GDS this week:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

