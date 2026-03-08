Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $735.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $672.86 and last traded at $672.02. 1,859,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,953,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $618.95.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.