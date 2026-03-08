LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. LG Display has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

