Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,994,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPM stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.65. The company has a market capitalization of $781.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

