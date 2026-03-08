Lagrange (LA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00 Million

Lagrange (LA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Lagrange token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Lagrange has a total market capitalization of $42.97 million and $32.00 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lagrange has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.60 or 0.99163493 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lagrange Token Profile

Lagrange’s genesis date was May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. The official website for Lagrange is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Buying and Selling Lagrange

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.22168625 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $39,335,904.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lagrange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lagrange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

