Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRNT. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $651.25 million, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,732,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,397,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 927,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,998,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,499,000 after buying an additional 838,814 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,647,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 650,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.5% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,258,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 621,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

