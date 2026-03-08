Korea Investment CORP Purchases 85,028 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,028 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $98,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 121.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target materially above current levels support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.51 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

