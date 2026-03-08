Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 325,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $86,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 8.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is pushing into robotics with a new Dragonwing robotics processor and CEO Cristiano Amon saying robotics could become a material business within ~2 years — a potential new revenue stream beyond smartphones. Qualcomm Expands Beyond Smartphones With Robotics And AI Native 6G Bets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary argue the market may be underestimating Qualcomm’s robotics/AI opportunity, which could re-rate the stock if execution and commercialization accelerate. Qualcomm’s Robotics Push Could Be Bigger Than the Market Thinks
- Positive Sentiment: Partner/product traction at MWC: Fibocom launched a 5G MiFi solution using Qualcomm’s QMB415 platform, showing continued OEM adoption of QCOM silicon in wireless broadband devices. MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils 5G MiFi Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings drift: Zacks notes QCOM is modestly up since its earnings beat, as investors digest the quarter and the company’s Q2 guidance range. The EPS beat supports the case that results aren’t the immediate problem, but guidance and forward outlook remain focal. Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm reiterated its role in driving AI-native 6G at MWC with executives emphasizing a 2029 commercialization target — strategic for long-term positioning but distant for near-term revenue impact. Qualcomm to bring 6G to market: ‘Massive change’ is coming, CFO says
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights falling FY26–27 estimate revisions, China trade tensions, softer handset demand and rising R&D costs — factors that could pressure margins and near-term growth expectations. Should You Avoid QCOM Stock Amid Declining Estimate Revisions?
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment/positioning signal: unusually large put buying (≈97,102 puts, ~58% above typical volume) and recent intraday weakness vs. the market suggest traders are hedging or betting on downside near term.
Shares of QCOM opened at $135.68 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.
In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
