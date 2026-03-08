Korea Investment CORP Has $294.07 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,334 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $294,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend‑aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend‑focused funds and conservative investors. 24/7 Wall St.: Dividend Kings

Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend‑aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend‑focused funds and conservative investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near‑term conviction. Benzinga: JPMorgan price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near‑term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Direct‑to‑consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out‑of‑pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site

Direct‑to‑consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out‑of‑pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Negative Sentiment: $65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Reuters: Tracleer settlement

$65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price volatility / recent pullback — a few market reports noted a day‑over‑day decline ahead of the approval news; investors should be prepared for swings as the market digests launch timing, uptake and reimbursement dynamics. Zacks: recent decline

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

