Korea Investment CORP Has $144.98 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $144,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,737,557,000 after buying an additional 820,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after acquiring an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TJX opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.