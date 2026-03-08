Korea Investment CORP Has $137.74 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,065 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $137,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

