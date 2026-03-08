Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $177,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $139.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

