Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,246 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $149,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,999,775.32. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.