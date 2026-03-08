Kevin Maddock Sells 7,209 Shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 7,209 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $26,240.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,549.88. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kevin Maddock sold 2,809 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $10,449.48.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional & Insider Summary

Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold small blocks of shares on Mar 3 — CEO Seth Ravin (3,080 shares), CMO David Rowe (2,809), CFO Michael Perica (3,140) and other EVPs — each sale worth roughly $8–12k (at ~$3.72). Though the reductions are small percentage-wise (sub-4% for any single insider), clustered insider selling often pressures sentiment and can trigger short-term selling by other holders. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Alert

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,902,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 142.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

