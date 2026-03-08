Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0619 per share and revenue of $124.5220 million for the quarter.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is a Calgary-based oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Using horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing techniques, the company targets light oil and natural gas liquids in unconventional resource plays. Kelt’s business model emphasizes cost efficiency and disciplined capital allocation to maximize value from its asset base.

The company’s core holdings are concentrated in the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays of West Central and Northern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.