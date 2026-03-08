Karen Akinsanya Sells 1,366 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $17,621.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,432.40. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $938.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.66 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schrodinger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 212.4% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

