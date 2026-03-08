KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZ. Barclays upped their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BZ

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.14 on Friday. KANZHUN has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.