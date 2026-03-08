KAITO (KAITO) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.93 Million

KAITO (KAITO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One KAITO token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KAITO has a market capitalization of $88.58 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KAITO has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official website is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.36157597 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $12,058,812.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAITO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAITO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

