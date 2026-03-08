Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 184,554 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $382,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 33,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. CLSA increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.
More Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its street-high price target to $350, arguing Apple’s AI-capable Macs and refreshed product cycle could unlock ~33% upside — a clear bullish signal for investors. Wedbush $350 target
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight Apple’s AI approach (hardware + Google Gemini partnership) as a profitability-focused alternative to the capex-heavy AI race — narrative supports margins and services monetization. AAPL Not Running AI Race Paying Off? iPhone & Google Gemini Add Tech Muscle
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s exclusive U.S. Formula 1 streaming deal for Apple TV expands services revenue and engagement — a structural positive for recurring revenue and ecosystem stickiness. Formula 1 and Apple’s big gamble
- Positive Sentiment: The MacBook Neo ($599) and entry-level iPhone broaden addressable market (students and price-sensitive buyers), which could modestly increase unit volumes and services attach over time. Apple Slashes Entry Price With MacBook Neo
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller analyst moves: Rosenblatt nudged its PT slightly and Barclays revised targets in recent notes — these are incremental but keep the debate active on upside scope. Rosenblatt/Benzinga note
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple remains a staple in dividend-growth ETFs (e.g., DGRO), reinforcing long-term passive demand even amid short-term volatility. DGRO / Market context
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets reported an immediate share pullback after the budget-product announcements (concerns about margin dilution and the market’s rotation away from expensive Big Tech/AI spenders). That knee-jerk selling contributed to intraday weakness. Apple stock slid after MacBook Neo
- Negative Sentiment: Wider market pressure on AI-capex-heavy names and headlines about “Big Tech” valuation compression mean Apple can be caught up in sector moves even as company-specific fundamentals remain strong. Big Tech valuation rotation
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in some feeds showed a spike but the reports contain inconsistent values (0 shares / NaN) — treat that as likely reporting noise rather than evidence of a large coordinated short. (No reliable source link available in the feed.)
Apple Stock Down 1.1%
Apple stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.