Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 184,554 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $382,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in Apple by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 33,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 40,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. CLSA increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Apple stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

