JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 7.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2082 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

