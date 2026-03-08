Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 248.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 8,337,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,165,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,993,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

