Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 16.9% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $152,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $614.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

