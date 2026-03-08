Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management LLC

Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12,660.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 12.8% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

