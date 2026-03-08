Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $184,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.32.

INTU stock opened at $481.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.41 and a 200-day moving average of $608.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

