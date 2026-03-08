International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.12), reports. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $147.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.79 on Friday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 6,041.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,060,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,344 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,153,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 586,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in International Money Express by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 440,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 234,727 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

