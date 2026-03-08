InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDCC

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $357.06 on Friday. InterDigital has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,765. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,304 shares of company stock valued at $15,134,779 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2,027.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in InterDigital by 431.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.