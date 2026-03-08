Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,728 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9%

CL opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,363.15. This represents a 77.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

