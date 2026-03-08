Integrated Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 3.4% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,315.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.4%

XSMO opened at $76.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

