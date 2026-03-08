Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Insider Purchases A$68,040.00 in Stock

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin (Kai-Chung) Shaw bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 per share, with a total value of A$68,040.00.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.07. The company has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Integral Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Integral Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.08%.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

