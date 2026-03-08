Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 36,797 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.9% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $35.25 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $348.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.29 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

