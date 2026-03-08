Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 35,431 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 10.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,989,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 191,249 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MillerKnoll by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MillerKnoll by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.13 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. MillerKnoll has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MLKN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MillerKnoll has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.